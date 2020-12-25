For many, it's been a year of sadness, isolation, and introspection. If you're searching for a new purpose in the new year let this be your sign: volunteers are wanted.
"There is such a wide variety of skillsets needed," said Darby Wiekrykas with The United Way of Berks County.
The United Way of Berks County is helping people find avenues to volunteer in the community. And they say not to let the pandemic make you think there isn't an avenue for you.
"I do think people should understand the agencies take their safety into consideration, wearing masks and sanitizing in a lot of different areas," Wiekrykas said.
There's a reason so many choose to volunteer, even in times when we're not isolated from others.
"It's a great way to meet new friends, it's a great way to keep job skills up if you are in between jobs, there are areas like social media and sometimes office work that can keep your skills up if you're between," Wiekrykas said.
f you're a student, officials say volunteering can help you choose or narrow down your career path. And, of course, there are benefits that don't show up on a resume.
"Your mental health, your physical activity, and that's regardless of how old you are," Wiekrykas said.
As they celebrate volunteers, the United Way of Berks County celebrates the largest gift in its history: a $10 million donation from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Officials say the gift, announced earlier this month, will be used to support the priorities in their existing plans.
"We are just starting to have conversations and the impact of what that gift will do for this community is incredible," Wiekrykas said.
You can find out how you can volunteer at the United Way of Berks County website.