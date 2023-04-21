READING, Pa. – United Way of Berks County will help to prevent learning loss this summer by awarding 12 summer learning grants totaling almost $53,000.

The grants support programming designed to maintain learning opportunities during the summer school break and to help avoid summer slide. Many sources state students may experience one to three months of learning loss in one summer, with children from lower-income families experiencing the greatest loss.

More than 1,000 children in pre-K through third grade will benefit from the grants awarded by United Way, with each summer learning program featuring a literacy component.

The following programs will be funded by the grants:

10th & Penn Elementary Summer Learning Experience

12th & Marion Elementary Summer School

16th & Haak Elementary's "Reading is Rocking"

Berks Area Youth Recreation Inc.'s "Bookworm Blast"

Boyertown Community Library's Summer Reading Program

Brandywine Area Heights School District's Camp SPARK

Governor Mifflin School District's "Summer Zone"

Lauer's Park Elementary School's "For the Love of Reading"

Mt. Penn Primary Center's "Mini Mounts Kindergarten Adventure"

Opportunity House Second Street Learning Center's specialized resources and activities for children whose primary language in the home is Spanish

Reading Public Library's Northeast Summer STEAM program

Spring Township Library's “Summer Quest"

The grant opportunities were awarded through a competitive process based on a review by a panel of community volunteers, including Ready.Set.READ! and United Way of Berks County board and committee members. Each organization could request up to $5,000.

"United Way is pleased to expand our community investment in summer learning opportunities and allow more students to have access to activities that help lessen learning loss throughout the summer months," said Ashley Chambers, senior vice president of Community Impact at United Way of Berks County.

United Way and educational and community partners also work together to compile a countywide summer learning activity directory, which is available through 211, a community information and referral service, and available to families by calling 211, texting your zip code to 898211 or by visiting pa211east.org.