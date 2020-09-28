READING, Pa. - When the COVID-19 pandemic escalated six months ago, Pennsylvanians were hit hard in several areas.
"Some of the top three needs we've seen continue to be evictions, rental assistance, food insecurity and utilities," says Ashley Chambers, the United Way of Berks County's senior vice president of community impact.
Chambers said another area in which the United Way is working on strengthening resources is how families are being impacted by schools using either all-virtual or hybrid learning models.
"We're looking at whether there's more affordable childcare in the area," said Chambers. "Some organizations are setting up remote learning support, where the child can go to their site for the day, have access to internet and be able to get support with doing their school work."
She said many families didn't budget the cost of additional care for their children, and that added expense can be crippling.
According to Chambers, the organization is keeping an eye on developing needs as the pandemic continues. She said needs are fluctuating in some areas while remaining steady in others.
So far, the organization has distributed more than $750,000 from its COVID-19 response fund to help with things like food, housing and education needs in Berks County.
She said the biggest resources for families who need help is the 211 hotline.