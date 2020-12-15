SOUDERTON, Pa. - A Montgomery County-based banking company now has a presence in neighboring Berks County.
Univest Financial announced Tuesday that it has opened a regional office on Rocky Drive, off Van Reed Road, in Spring Township.
The company said the new location supports its plan to expand into markets contiguous to its current footprint, which consists of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland.
"As we looked at the future of the bank and evaluated opportunities for growth, Berks County was a natural fit as it connects our presence in the Lehigh Valley with our growing presence in Lancaster and neighboring counties in central Pennsylvania," said Michael Keim, president of Univest Bank and Trust Co. "We are committed to building relationships with businesses and consumers, meeting their financial needs with a combination of in-person and digital solutions while investing in the new communities we will be serving."
Univest said it will continue its expansion in 2021 by opening regional offices in Cumberland and York counties.