LATAH COUNTY, Id. - Court documents unsealed today shed new light on the case of a Pennsylvania man accused of killing four college students in Idaho.

Investigators said DNA found at the scene is one piece of evidence that led them across the country to the Poconos, and the suspect, Bryan Kohberger.

Nearly a week after Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, for the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, he made his first appearance in an Idaho courtroom.

Unsealed court documents link the suspect to the crime scene in a number of ways, but investigators say his DNA found on a knife sheath at the scene is what prompted his arrest.

In the affidavit of probable cause, one of the surviving roommates said she heard what sounded like crying around 4:00 a.m. on the day of the homicides.

A male voice said something like "It's okay, I'm going to help you," and she opened her door several times to check.

The third time, she saw a male figure in a dark mask walk past her, and she locked herself in her room.

Surveillance video also showed a white Elantra that was registered to Kohberger pass the house several times on the day of the killings.

Investigators said Kohberger's cell phone stopped registering location information between the hours of 3 and 5 a.m. on the day of the homicides. Detectives believe that is consistent with the suspect trying to conceal his location while the students were being killed.

DNA on trash collected from the suspect's parents' house in the Poconos identified a male not being excluded as the biological father of the suspect profile.

Kohberger was denied bail and ordered to have no contact with the victims' families and their surviving roommates.

A status hearing is set for January 12th.