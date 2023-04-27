READING, Pa. — If you have any unused or expired medications laying around the house, you can safely dispose of them in Reading this weekend.

The 2023 Prescription Drug Take Back Event is set for Saturday morning at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Old medications may seem like a harmless thing to keep around the house, but doctors say otherwise.

"If somebody gives us a prescription for 20 pain pills, and we only use three of them, we always think, 'Well, I'll save them for the future,'" said Dr. William Santoro. "That's a mistake. We don't want them hanging around the house, where they could fall in the wrong hands."

Santoro, the chief of addiction medicine for Tower Health and the president of the Berks County Medical Society, said the drugs shouldn't be tossed or flushed either.

"We don't want these medications to end up in our water supply or in or contaminating our soil," explained Santoro.

Instead, people are encouraged to take them to the R-Phils' ballpark between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday.

"If you have medicines from your dog, over-the-counter medicines," added Santoro. "I jokingly say we would even take illicit drugs. No questions asked."

The goal is to reduce the number of accidental overdoses.

"We see patients in the office, who will come in and say that they're addicted to heroin," explained Santoro. "When we test their urine, there's no heroin in their urine. Most times, it's positive for fentanyl."

"People are looking for ways to dispose of their medication, so we know people are recognizing that they may have drugs they haven't used or are unsafe, and they want to make sure that they're disposed of appropriately," said Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz, the director of planning and resource development for the Berks County Council on Chemical Abuse and a member of the Reading City Council.

The first 5,000 people to turn over their medications will be given tickets to a Fightin Phils game.

The drugs will be properly disposed of by the agency that specializes in drug enforcement.

"We partner with the DEA," added Santoro, and they are all incinerated so that they can't be diverted anywhere else."