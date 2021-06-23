READING, Pa. | Reading police announced that Leilani Gregory-Guerra was located safely in New Jersey.
UPDATE: Amber alert missing baby in Reading, found
Tags
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Berks Area News
- UPDATE: Amber alert missing baby in Reading, found
- Amber alert issued for missing baby in Reading
- Remote work may be a new normal in Reading
- Reading police look to residents for help in ongoing shooting investigation
- New bill may allow local police to use radar to catch speeding
- Local lawmaker calls for health department to release data on 'wasted' vaccines
- Exeter Township resident questions school board about critical race theory
- Exeter school board OKs budget with 1.75% tax increase
- Boyertown school superintendent confirms masks optional starting June 28
- Local veterinarian donates microchip reader so owners can easily find lost pets
Lehigh Valley News
- Arrest made in Bethlehem shooting investigation
- Adaptive bikes are helping disabled children ride
- Thunderhawk becomes 45th coaster to receive ACE roller coaster landmark plaque
- Carbon Foundation, St. Luke’s launch Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
- Hanover Township hires firm to evaluate community pool
- Easton's State Theatre announces 95th season after pandemic hiatus
- Allentown police captain promoted to assistant chief
- Forks residents like their 'small-town feel,' want less traffic, development
- Whitehall house fire investigated as possible arson, fire chief says
- Police investigate shooting in Bethlehem
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Bipartisan senators reach tentative plan on infrastructure
- Walton steigt mit seinem rund 327 Quadratkilometer umfassenden Grundbesitz in den USA in den Markt für Neubauten von Einfamilienhäusern zur Miete ein
- Walton entra no mercado de construção para aluguel unifamiliar usando seu portfólio de terras de 81.000 acres em todos os EUA
- House panel pushes legislation targeting Big Tech's power
- Zoning board OKs microbrewery plans for South Side Bethlehem
- Les nouveaux FPGA à usage général CertusPro-NX de Lattice offrent aux applications Edge une bande passante système et des capacités de mémoire avancées
- Walton fait son entrée sur le marché de la construction de maison unifamiliale locative avec un portefeuille de terrains totalisant 81 000 acres aux États-Unis
- The Latest: COVID-19 cluster worsens in Australian city
- John McAfee, software pioneer turned fugitive, dead at 75
- Sintavia stellt Brian Haggenmiller als Chief Financial Officer ein
Entertainment News
- Courteney Cox: Maintaining a long-distance romance during COVID-19 was tough
- Chris Pratt to spend 'a lot of time' with family over the summer
- Mark Hoppus is battling cancer: 'It sucks and I'm scared'
- Kate Hudson: I want my kids to be imaginative without technology
- Britney Spears speaks in court on conservatorship: 'I just want my life back'
- Lisa Kudrow got support from Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox after her mother's death
- Alec Baldwin 'really seriously' struggling with OCD
- Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship
- Salma Hayek on the secret to her marriage: 'We've never said anything nasty to each other'
- Netflix blind dating show 'Sexy Beasts' turns singles into animals using costumes and makeup