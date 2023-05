WERNERSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. - The South Heidelberg Twp. Police received a report of an attempted child luring incident on Saturday.

The suspicious person and vehicle involved in the incident were located.

According to police, the minor was shopping in a Dollar General store and left a bag behind.

A customer took the bag and followed the minor in an attempt to give them the bag.

Both security footage and store employees corroborated the story.

No charges will be filed.