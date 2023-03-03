UPDATE: On Saturday night, March 4, the Reading Area Water Authority said the leak has been located and isolated within the North Heidelberg Township water system. RAWA is moving into the repair phase, but a conserve water advisory will likely stay in place for a few more days.

ORIGINAL STORY FROM MARCH 3, 2023:

NORTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Looking for a leak.

“They do have a leak and they're being very nice and professional about it but they're still trying to find out where this might be,” said Kevin Black of North Heidelberg Township.

The Reading Area Water Authority says it's been monitoring an issue over the past two weeks involving a leak, and water levels lowering on the North Heidelberg Water System line. One neighbor 69 News spoke with has a big water container right near his driveway.

“That's what they're doing with these large tank trucks they're actually pumping water into the system to try to see what's going on,” said Black.

It's not just a big blue container but a big blue back up plan where RAWA says they can get water from their main system, fill this 21,000-gallon tank, run it through the fire hydrants and back out to customers.

“They've been very considerate of our needs getting in and out but they said it could be a couple truckloads of water so we'll be entertained the next couple of days,” said Black.

RAWA has been issuing voluntary water conservation notices over the past few days. Customers are asked not to use water between midnight and five in the morning, and to minimize usage during the day. One customer is preparing for the next level.

"I asked them this morning how soon we would be there, and the next thing might be boil water advisory but they haven't really said that yet so we are starting to prepare for that,” Black said.

He says it's a potential problem he hasn't experienced before.

"We have neighbors that have wells and they've run out of water, whereas being on this domestic system, we've never really lost water so here we go,” said Black. "It hasn’t been an inconvenience to this point."