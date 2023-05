READING, Pa. - In Berks County, a water main break near the Muhlenberg Township and Reading border created headaches for a lot of people.

It happened early this morning in the 2500 of Pottsville Pike.

The road in that area had to be closed for repairs.

The Reading Area Water Authority says about 3,000 customers may have experienced low to no water pressure when the main broke.

The Authority says the break has been isolated and water has been restored to the city.

A boil water notice was issued.