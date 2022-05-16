HEREFORD TWP., Pa - The list of things to worry about in our world is long, but something that's been on there for awhile is the Emerald Ash Borer.
“It spreads fast,” said Julianne Schieffer, an Urban Forester with PSU Extension. “By firewood. Just being on people's cars."
According to Schieffer, it first showed up in PA in 2007 and has killed plenty of trees, including many in Hereford Township, where hundreds are marked for removal.
"If they have a number of ash in one place, just like some of the townships I've worked with, I refer them to the Department of Forestry,” she explained.
It's part of a township ordinance that has many residents upset involving tree removal if they pose a danger to the community and could cost residents tens of thousands of dollars. But according to this tree expert, it's an issue in other municipalities as well.
“I thought things would be more proactive. But, maybe they're waiting for them to fall instead,” she said.
She says the tree damage is bringing more sunlight to the ground, drying things out and allowing other invasive species to thrive. She says you can tell an Emerald Ash is in trouble from dead branches at the top and the bark peeling off in long strips.
"They become very brittle, so you don't wan to mess with that tree,” she explained.
As the Hereford Township situation continues to play out, she says she plans to continue to sound the alarm about the troubled trees in the state.
"I feel it is my best thought to alert that municipality,” she said.