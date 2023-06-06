About $16 million will be going towards making ten train crossings between Boyertown and Pottstown safer.

The bulk of the money is coming from the federal infrastructure bill. Getting the funding was not easy.

Polly Trottenberg, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Transportation, says, "We got four times as many applications as we had funding for it, so it was highly competitive."

She says they had a total of $70 million and are able to fund 63 projects nationwide. It's all to try to decrease the number of incidents involving rail crossings.

"We've gotten in the last year more than 30,000 complaints about blocked crossings, so obviously it shows there can be tremendous inconvenience in local communities," Trottenberg says. "And last year there were about as far as we know reports of over 2,000 highway railway collisions."

Trottenberg says Berks was chosen as one of the projects due to safety and operational issues.

As to what changes will be made, "There's going to be a few things that they're going to do," she says. "Improvements at various intersections in terms of just making the engineering and design safer and in some places, finding ways to actually separate the vehicle or traffic and pedestrian cyclist traffic from the railway."

Trottenberg says they are working with Berks County to nail down all the details and once that happens the funds will be released and work should begin soon after.

"We're really excited about this project here in Pennsylvania, but all across the country. This is going to be really important work," she says.