READING, Pa. - According to US Marshals, From July through September 116 people were taken into custody as part of Operation Triple Beam-Vigilant Resolve.
“It came here to the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, I’d say the end of last year and we’ve been working aggressively with the US Marshals service to get to the results that we have," said Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht.
According to those behind the operation, it targeted gang members and those involved in violent crime. The huge logistical undertaking can pose many challenges for law enforcement officials involved.
“The dangers are always there when you work the warrants and we’ve been partnering with the US Marshals Service for probably around 20 years now as part of a task force,” said Sheriff Weaknecht. "Reading police just came on board recently which is a huge addition to us because we are always welcoming the manpower.”
Some of the breakdowns of the huge number include nearly 20 gang-affiliated individuals and 17 wanted on homicide charges.
Operation Triple Beam also hauled in guns and drugs.
“That intel comes from the Reading Police and also the US Marshals service and it’s great for us for our guys to know that before they actually go out and work a warrant,” Sheriff Weaknecht said.
The sheriff said that with information gathered from all those apprehended, more arrests could be coming.