READING, Pa. — Police have made a second arrest in connection with the killing of a man in downtown Reading last month.

U.S. Marshals apprehended Michael Williams in the 500 block of Buttonwood Street on Thursday, according to the Reading police.

The RPD said Williams' arrest on burglary and criminal trespass charges stems from the fatal shooting of Bruce Sellers in the 100 block of North Fourth Street on Sept. 11.

Williams, 42, was committed to the Berks County Jail after a magisterial district judge set his bail at $100,000.

Andre Lee Davis was arrested last Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in Sellers' death. He is being held without bail in the Berks County Jail.

RPD investigators have not said whether they have identified a motive for the homicide.