READING, Pa. — A man accused of opening fire on another driver in Reading is now in custody on charges that include attempted homicide.

Members of a United States Marshals Service task force apprehended Francisco Rivera in Lancaster County on Tuesday, according to the Reading police.

Rivera, 41, was wanted in connection with a shooting in the area of North Sixth and Spring streets on Oct. 28.

An 18-year-old man told investigators that he was driving in the area when someone pulled up alongside him and opened fire. The victim was shot in the jaw area, the police said.

Investigators did not say whether the victim and the suspect knew each other prior to the shooting.

In addition to attempted homicide, Rivera was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, and recklessly endangering another person. He was committed to the Berks County Jail after a judge denied him bail.