READING, Pa. — From Capitol Hill to the Castle on the Hill, U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan heaped high praise on Reading High School's boys basketball team Tuesday afternoon.
Houlahan climbed the high school's steps on North 13th Street to present the Red Knights with a Congressional Commendation for their one-point victory over Archbishop Wood in the PIAA 6A boys' basketball championship game on March 27.
It's the team's second state crown in the past four years.
Houlahan also presented the school district's superintendent, Khalid Mumin, with a Congressional Challenge Coin in recognition of him being honored by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators as its superintendent of the year. He was also one of four finalists for the national title.
Houlahan's stop at the high school capped off a daylong visit to the city she represents in Congress. Other stops included Barrio Alegria in center city and the LGBT Center of Greater Reading and the Berks Community Health Center, both in the northeast. She also traveled across the river to West Reading for a tour of a Berks County Intermediate Unit Head Start program on Reading Avenue and for lunch at La Abuela on Penn Avenue.
The second-term congresswoman spent much of her time in Berks County discussing the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the various organizations and how they expect the latest stimulus package will help.