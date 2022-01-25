WASHINGTON, D.C. - Two U.S. Representatives from our area have departed for Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia.
Houlahan (D-PA), who's congressional district includes Chester County and southern Berks County, departed for a congressional delegation to Brussels, Belgium and Kyiv, Ukraine, a release said Tuesday.
The release lists Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) as being part of the congressional delegation.
Concerns continue to grow that Russia could make a military move on Ukraine. 127,000 Russian troops are in a holding pattern at the border, waiting on next steps from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The release said Houlahan will meet in Brussels with representatives from NATO and the EU to discuss the security situation in Eastern Europe and the buildup of Russian troops at Ukraine's border and in Belarus.
In Kyiv, the delegation will meet with senior Ukrainian officials to discuss the security situation and reinforce U.S. support for "Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity," according to the release.
8500 troops have been ordered by the pentagon to remain on high alert for potential deployment to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” if Russia decides to make a military move on Ukraine.
Those U.S. based troops, if deployed, will go to NATO territory in Eastern Europe.
“As a member of both the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committees, it is my responsibility to conduct oversight on matters of national security,” said Houlahan. “This trip will enable the Congress to strengthen relationships with our allies—I look forward to the valuable insight meeting with senior Ukrainian officials will provide.”
Houlahan is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is an Air Force Veteran, serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Small Business Committee.