LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - The wheels are spinning on the slopes this week at Bear Creek as the USA Cycling National Mountain Bike Championship comes to Longswamp Township.

"It's super technical. Lots of rocks and roots, but it's super fun," said Elle Warren of Birmingham, Alabama.

Warren said she has been training for about a year now for the big week.

"It's my first national championship, so I'm super excited, but I've pre-ridden the course twice now, so I'm feeling ready," said Warren.

Organizers said there are people of all ages from around 40 states participating.

"We go from as young as six-years-old racing today to I think our oldest competitor is 88," said Tom Mahoney of USA Cycling.

Mahoney said Bear Creek put in a bid for the event. It is where the championships were held in 2013-14.

"Bear Creek is an amazing venue for us. Absolutely beautiful. So green and lush here," said Mahoney.

There will be racing every day through July 9.

"We start at about 8:00 every morning and we should be finishing up about 6 p.m," said Mahoney.

Mahoney tells 69 News there will be food and vendors there this weekend. And all eyes will be on the racers on the course.

"So, it'll be really exciting, you'll see the top pros from around the world," said Mahoney.