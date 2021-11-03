BOSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard has identified the pilot of the plane that crashed on a flight from Berks County to Cape Cod over the weekend.
Roger Mills was at the controls of the Piper PA-28 on Sunday, when it's believed to have gone down in the Atlantic Ocean, about three miles off the Massachusetts coast, according to Briana Carter, a spokeswoman for the Coast Guard office in Boston.
The plane took off from Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township for Chatham Municipal Airport in Massachusetts, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Its last transmitted transponder signal was at 6:49 p.m. Sunday, descending at 4,000 feet per minute, the FAA said.
The Coast Guard and other authorities spent 55 hours looking for the missing aircraft and its pilot in a 2,076-square-mile area of the ocean before suspending the search Tuesday morning.
WCAI radio on Cape Cod reports that the Coast Guard is now assisting the state police with side-scan sonar technology to search for wreckage in an area that they've narrowed to about one square mile.
The National Transportation Safety Board is also working to determine what caused the plane to crash.
WCAI and Cape Cod Times report that Mills was a 67-year-old man from Woburn, Massachusetts. According to his LinkedIn page, he was a retired vice president of customer service at Hologic, a Marlboro, Massachusetts-based medical technology company.