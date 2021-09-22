HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — It's been said that rain, snow, and heat can't stop the post office. Well, neither can an arson, a pandemic, or seemingly any number of other challenges.
The United States Postal Service celebrated the long-awaited grand opening Wednesday of its new Hereford post office on Route 29.
The ceremony came nearly four years after its nearby location was badly damaged by a fire that was intentionally set. That happened on Christmas Day 2017.
The post office reopened in the former spot nearly a year later, but the USPS still sought another home. Other struggles, including the COVID-19 pandemic, however, delayed the opening of the new location, which happens to be attached to the Hereford Volunteer Fire Company.
"We have a great partnership with the local fire department," Denise Klavon, Hereford's postmaster, said in an email to 69 News. "This provides a steady monthly income for them and a wonderful new building for us. We are ecstatic to be back."
The post office serves 943 residents of the Hereford area. Its retail hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. On Saturday, the post office is open from 8 until 11:30 a.m.