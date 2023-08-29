BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The United States Postal Service is kicking off Labor Day with the announcement that it will hold 24 job fairs throughout the region during the month of September.

Two of those hiring events will take place in Berks County.

“If you like the outdoors and would like to Deliver for America, the Postal Service is offering a great opportunity to work for our trusted government agency,” said Paul Smith, USPS spokesperson.

USPS personnel will be onsite at the job fairs to provide detailed information about current positions available and to assist in the application process.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

Job fairs will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

September 6th - Reading Post Office - 2100 N. 13th Street, Reading, Pa.

September 19th - Boyertown Post Office - 128 S. Washington Street, Boyertown, Pa.

More information on additional USPS job fairs in the region can be found here.