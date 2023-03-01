READING, Pa.- Behind those packages and letters that are in your mailbox everyday there's a whole team of people who make it happen.

"When you deliver to a customer, you don't know what's in the letters and the packages and things like that," said Reading postmaster Al Tariq Franklin. "Sometimes you brighten up people's day."

Before Franklin was the postmaster in Reading, he was a mail carrier once upon a time.

"I actually loved carrying," said Franklin, who started at 21 in Edison, NJ.

Franklin has worked with the United States Postal service for more than 20 years.

"Coming in the door, I didn't really know what my career was going to look like, but I had a lot of great co-workers encouraging me to take it serious(ly), [that] it's a career," said Franklin. "You have the benefits, the retirement and I worked my way up through the process."

Now he's encouraging others to do the same.

The Gus Yatron postal facility in Reading is holding a job fair Saturday. They are looking to fill all types of positions

"We're looking for city carriers, rural carriers and we also have what we call a postal support employee where you work inside, you process mail in the back, you sell stamps up front," said Franklin.

The job fair is open to everyone, just bring an ID. Franklin said there will be folks on hand to assist.

"Come one, come all! I'm going to be here, we're going to have other postmasters here to help explain the positions in detail, help you through the application process," Franklin said.