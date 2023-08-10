LEBANON, PA - Veterans looking to apply for PACT Act benefits will have a little extra time to file, officials say.

The VA announced Thursday that veterans and survivors who apply (or submit their intent to file) for PACT Act benefits by 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, August 14, 2023 will be eligible to have their benefits backdated to August 10, 2022, the day that President Biden signed the PACT Act into law.

The original deadline to submit was August 9.

All Veterans and their survivors are encouraged to apply, or submit their intent to file, by visiting VA.gov/PACT

The VA has made the decision to extend the deadline after experiencing technical difficulties with the website in recent days.

Due to extremely high demand, some veterans received error messages while trying to submit their intent to file.

The VA says it has logged each one of these attempts and that anyone who received an error message can consider their intent to file complete.

VA officials are working to contact these individuals to confirm directly that their intent to file will be honored and their effective date protected.