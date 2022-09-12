SOUTH LEBANON TWP., Pa. — The Lebanon VA Medical Center is giving itself a big pat on the back.

The Lebanon facility announced Monday that, for the second straight year, it has been named the top VA medical center in the United States for both patient and employee satisfaction.

The award, which was presented to the Lebanon VA and its five community clinics during a symposium in Washington, is based on surveys conducted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

"It's a great day when the actions, culture and outcomes of our staff are recognized and honored at a national level," Robert W. Callahan Jr., the Lebanon VAMC's CEO and director, said in a news release. "It's a reaffirmation for years of excellence and demonstrates great achievements are possible with excellent teamwork."

The Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 across the country that provide medical care to the nation's veterans. It serves nine Pennsylvania counties, including Berks and Schuylkill. Two of its five clinics are located in Spring Township and Pottsville.