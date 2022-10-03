READING, Pa. - A vacant house in Reading collapsed overnight, forcing neighbors out of their homes.

Police and firefighters responded to the 200 block of Reed Street just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

A vacant rowhome in the block completely collapsed, and the front of the house is now a pile of rubble on the sidewalk.

The fire marshal said the house was already on the city's demolition list.

He says a crew will likely be at the house Monday to clear debris and remove the rest of the building.

The Red Cross is assisting two neighboring families that were displaced. An inspector will visit their homes Monday to make sure they are structurally sound.

No one was hurt.