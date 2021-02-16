NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Berks County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be extremely difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will continue overnight. Precipitation may eventually change to a period of all rain in places by morning before winding down. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&