READING, Pa. – A vandal made quite a mess at the William Penn Memorial Fire Tower atop Mount Penn.
The Reading Public Works Department says someone drove through the bollards near an entrance to the city-owned landmark. Officials say the person then drove away and dragged some chains and bollards down the road.
The city says some ornamental fences were also damaged.
Officials say they did find and reinstall the bollards and chains.
They say the fence is not city property.
There's no word on who caused the damage.