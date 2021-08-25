READING, Pa. — Wednesday morning brought an unpleasant surprise for members of the Reading Public Museum's garden club who care for the grounds' perennial garden.
"We take a lot of pride in this area and use it a lot for weddings and other events," said John Graydon Smith, the museum's director and CEO. "[When] they arrived [early this morning, they found] the stones pulled off the wall, cast onto the staircase."
Museum officials said vandalism on the grounds seems to have become a more frequent occurrence.
"I hate to say it, but it seems like every few months we have another incident of either somebody spray-painting or graffitiing on a sculpture or a bench," Smith said. "[Or] we have just blatant damage that's done for no reason."
In February 2020, Trudy's Garden, also in the museum's arboretum, was damaged and a sculpture was destroyed.
Smith said the museum is reviewing surveillance camera video and police are investigating.
He said the latest incident will involve several thousand dollars' worth of repairs, which will have to come from the museum's private funding.
"When you look at it in total, obviously everything has an impact," Smith said, "and certainly whether or not it makes sense to continue to run a 25-acre arboretum adjacent to the museum is a question that the board is struggling with."
Anyone with information about the vandalism can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.