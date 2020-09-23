WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle that hit a house in eastern Berks County.
The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of old Route 100 in Washington Township, north of Bechtelsville.
Dispatchers initially reported that the crash may have involved at least one person trapped in the vehicle, but the first officials on the scene reported that everyone had made it out.
There have been no reports of injuries.
A collapse unit has been called to the scene to examine the home's structural damage.