MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Flash flooding caused problems on Route 12, at the Warren Street bypass. It happened just west of the 5th Street North exit. The flooding prompted crews to close down the road.

Firemen from Muhlenberg township responded to the flooding on Route 12 Friday. The chief says although such heavy rainfall was unexpected, his crew remains ready at all times.

"Regarding rainfall, flooding, water rescue. We have a staff of about 15 people trained in water rescue to respond here in Muhlenberg Township," says Muhlenberg Township Fire Chief Alex Lupco.

Some vehicles were stuck in the water.

"Our water rescue personnel on Route 12 removed three occupants from a vehicle and helped them to safety," Lupco says.

"In Pennsylvania, never seen a storm like that," says Zachary Freio of Bernville.

There are no reports of injuries but Freio says that driving in those conditions was not easy.

"It wasn't fun because if you're in a car, you can't see anything. It is dangerous."

Chief Lupco has a message for the public: "Turn around, don't drown."

He says you never know what might be in the water, and some engines stall when they get caught in a flood.

"Therefore, our recommendation is that you never attempt to go around a flooded road," Lupco says.

He says that they are closely monitoring the situation.

"We have it on our radar if it comes back."