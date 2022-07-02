KUTZTOWN, Pa. – Kutztown kicked off its 73rd Folk Festival in person on Saturday after a two-year hiatus.
It's something a lot of local vendors have been looking forward to since the event was put on hold by the pandemic in 2020.
"It's great to be back to the Kutztown Folk Festival," said Sherry Fuhrmann, Lemon Drinka.
This is the first time the festival is being held in person since 2019 because of COVID-19. It's bringing back food, crafts and demonstrations that you couldn't get when everything was virtual.
"It feels good. The last time I was back I was what, 6?" said Owen Kutz, of Deitrich's Meats and Country Store. "It's just a great thing, great opportunity."
Serenity Fuhrmann, Lemon Drinka, said she felt "really sad and depressed" when she didn't get to come to the festival the past few years.
And that was the case for most of the vendors who say they've been eager to get their businesses back out there.
"We got to get the word back out that we're here again," said Nathan Hertzog, Das Pickle Haus. "It's good to be back here see the family and friends and whole festival community."
And they've actually been enjoying some of these vendors since the 1950s.
So being back this year means the tradition lives on for Kutztown residents.
"I love meeting people," said Bruce Dentler, Pretzel City Press LLC. "This is the perfect venue for that."
Now how many of those fairgoers vendors will end up meeting is to be determined.
The festival is being held at the Kutztown Fairgrounds and runs until July 10. It's open daily from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $6 for kids ages 13 to 17. Kids 12 and under get in free.
The Kutztown Folk Festival posted on Facebook saying Kutztown residents will get in free from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily with picture identification.