It's the latest in what seems like an endless line of shortages related to the ongoing pandemic, as the American Red Cross says numbers are at their lowest in a decade.
"My understanding is that we're very close to a crisis, and maintaining readily available supply of blood is one of the most important parts of the Red Cross's mission," said Peter Brown, executive director of the Pennsylvania Rivers chapter of the American Red Cross, "and we just need more local people to come out and help.”
One of the biggest challenges to the blood supply has been that blood drives among the younger population have not been held in the past year and a half.
"We've had to postpone or cancel a lot of drives at colleges and universities and high schools because of the pandemic," Brown said, "and those are typically really large suppliers of blood."
In addition, employees at some companies remain remote or modified in their work places, so drives at local businesses have not resulted in as many donations as usual.
"If you have the ability to donate, now is the time to come out, between now and the end of this year," Brown said.
Anyone who donates between now and Dec. 16 has the chance to win a private movie screening for 50 people. Every donor can also get a $10 dollar Amazon gift card. Still, there's an even better reason to donate.
"The real reason to donate is because you may have someone in your family, in your community, in your church, at your work site who is counting on it for blood donations, either for regular transfusions or in the event of an accident," Brown said.
Find out where to donate on the American Red Cross website.