READING, Pa. - It's a place where heroes can gather to get a cut, take a chance, or talk it out.

Frontlines is opening a new location at 3rd and Court Streets in Reading, which will be opening a week from Saturday. Operations manager Luis Gonzalez is a retired Reading Police officer and Army veteran.
 
"I did two tours of Iraq, came back, stayed on active duty for a couple years," said Gonzalez.
 
He and his friend, Ken Lebron, who is the director of Berks County Veteran's Services, had an idea to open up a barbershop with a focus on vets and first responders. Their dream became reality last March, opening up Frontline's first location in Cumru Township. The space at 3rd and Court used to be the inter-city bus terminal for Bieber Tourways.
 
"We got pool tables, we got the skill machines," said Gonzalez. "It's pretty unique."
 
Games aside, the inside of the shop looks something like a mini museum of local police, fire and military history.
 
"That's our main motto, 'we got your six,'" said Gonzalez. "If anybody needs a haircut or anything, or even talk -- our barbers are trained that they sit there and listen if somebody wants to vent or talk."
 
While it'll be open to the public, hometown heroes will get special prices on haircuts, and the shop pledges to hold benefits for first-responders and non-profits.
 
"Being retired police officers and everything, we still work,' said Gonzalez. "Even though we're retired, we work, we still want to give back to the community."

