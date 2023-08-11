TOPTON, Pa. - A veteran from Maine is attempting to walk the four corners of the United States.

Matt Dyer attempted the journey earlier this year but canceled it after traveling one thousand miles.

He's trying the 6,100 mile trek again and made a stop in the Topton area Friday to play some basketball.

He says he'll be walking through Fleetwood Saturday.

1:54 Good News: Maine veteran walks 6,000 miles across America Matt plans to walk from Maine to Miami, then across the country, out to Washington state. That's more than 6,000 miles.

Dyer says he felt like he needed to start walking.

"The first question people ask is 'What are you raising money for?' or 'What's your case?' I don't have a cause. I'm having fun. I'm making an impact on people, showing them what's possible if you put your mind to it," said Dyer.

Dyer says a large percentage of the Topton area is following him on Facebook and that they've kept him busy during his brief stop in the area.