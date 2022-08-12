READING, Pa. — After spending a quarter-century on the air in Berks County, one of WEEU's longtime news anchors is retiring.

"These things just jump out at you, and next thing you know, you're retired," said Len Carmen.

Carmen spent the past 25 years at WEEU, reporting on the news in Berks County and beyond.

His broadcasting career spanned more than 40 years, starting as a country music DJ at a station in Shippensburg.

He said his time at WEEU has been memorable.

"I mean, through the years, starting with Charlie Adams and Jo Painter and people like that, Jack Holcomb, who stopped in to visit earlier today, right up to the guys now," said Carmen.

It's the people he'll miss most. Now, it's time to pass the torch.

"It just continues on and on, and hopefully it goes on for a long, long time," Carmen said.

"I never got to the news point like Len is," said WEEU's Mike Keller. "He's a news professional. I was just a guy in the newsroom. He was one of the first people who spent time with me, trained me, and told me how to use the equipment."

Throughout his career, Carmen endured changes in technology and some of the most memorable stories, like the local response to 9-11.

Now, it's his time to sail into the sunset.

"I'm moving back to Delaware County, where I grew up," Carmen shared. "I have some friends and family there."

He plans to do some volunteering and spend more time outside, bird watching and fishing.

"If I need to work, I'll do something one or two days a week," says Carmen. "As long as I don't have to get up at 4 o'clock in the morning."