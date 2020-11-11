READING, Pa. - Wednesday is Veterans Day, and many events to honor those who have served are different this year, as coronavirus cases are spiking locally and setting records in the U.S.
In Berks County, ceremonies are still being held, but many are virtual or are taking on a different feel.
For vets across Berks County, the day reserved for them is carrying even more weight during this unparalleled year.
"I live veteran every day. You're brainwashed, you're doing it, on active duty it's every day and every night," said Doug Graybill, of Veterans Making a Difference.
Doug and Liz Graybill, the vet couple behind the non-profit Veterans Making A Difference, say they'll be spending the day as they often spend most days, helping veterans.
"We're going to go to a local sandwich shop, pick up Italian sandwiches and take it to a nursing home to the veterans there," said Liz.
Vets at the Mifflin Center will be on the receiving end of those sandwiches as well as a greeting from State Rep. Mark Gillen in the afternoon.
Additionally, virtual events are planned.
"Kenny Lebron, the director of Berks County Veterans Affairs, is gonna be on Penn State Berks Campus doing a virtual talk about Veterans Day," said Liz.
A well-attended formal ceremony is usually held in City Park on Veterans Day, but the city is telling people to come up individually and informally if they want to pay their respects to vets.
"I think it's nice that the park's open. It's free. People can come look at the monuments and...on Veterans Day to come and honor these veterans and just be here whether there's a service or not," said Liz.
Ultimately, it will be a Veterans Day unlike any other, but the focus remains on those who chose to put their lives on the line for the country.
"I just want veterans to reflect that just 'cause we are not having ceremonies and going out and speaking, that it's a day for us, it's our day," said Doug.