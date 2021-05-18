READING, Pa. | A veterans center in Reading opens their doors once again, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic nearly a year ago.
"Veterans Making a Difference" had their grand reopening on Tuesday morning, inside the Hope Rescue Mission on North Sixth Street.
Since the pandemic hit the center hard, they have taken extra precautions to keep themselves open, and to ensure everyone's safety. Hand sanitizer stations are placed throughout the building, and plexi-glass guards are in place to limit any possible spread of COVID.
The center's owners, such as Liz Graybill, told 69 News that the reopening is a big step toward getting back to a normal routine.
"I think it's important for veterans to get back to the veterans social center and socialize," commented Graybill. "They're not isolated, they can connect with other people, veterans who understand, been there, done that, the camaraderie."
Veterans coming into the center were greeted with warm donuts and fresh coffee on Tuesday morning, as part of the long-awaited reopening.
More information on the center and their hours can be found on the Facebook page.