BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Some local veterans got an exciting opportunity to take a ride in a World War Two-era plane.

"To give to those who gave" is the motto for Dream Flights, a non-profit organization giving veterans a special flight experience for free.

"We try to concentrate on World War 2 veterans because they're not around too much longer," says Dave Schwark, Dream Flights Crew Chief. "We get Korean War, Vietnam War [also], and we just take them up for the flight."

The veterans get to ride in a World War 2 era restored plane. In our area, they fly along the ridgeline over to the Pagoda and back. The whole flight takes about 20 minutes.

Korean War Veteran Bill Ashley, who served in the Army Corps of Engineers, was one of the seven local vets taking a flight.

"It was kind of the climax of a lifetime experience," says Ashley.

Dream Flights is able to provide these opportunities purely because of donations.