CUMRU TWP., Pa. - The Mifflin Center - a nursing home - is a place off limits, save for residents and staff - as the pandemic continues.
"Everyone is trying to stay really positive," said Anji Heimly, with the Mifflin Center. "I think we have a really great group of staff and residents."
On this rainy, dreary eleventh day of the eleventh month, State Rep. Mark Gillen couldn't do what he normally does.
"That is go inside the Mifflin Center and some of our other facilities and personally put my hand up against somebody else's hand and look them eye-to-eye," Gillen said.
So instead, illuminated wreath in tow, along with dozens of American flags, he walked around the damp, leaf-strewn grounds of the center - waving to veterans brought up to wet window panes - and talking through a cell phone.
"How important it was to actually do it," Gillen said. "This is a different season that we are in but you know that the service my friends have rendered here to the United States military should be honored."
It's another pandemic-related adjustment the staff here has had to make on a significant day to show a particular group of residents what they mean to the country.
"We have a really proud group of residents in the center and I know that they are very excited that he is here today and showing them the recognition they deserve," Heimly said.
A festive wreath temporarily placed outside a window. American flags stuck into soft ground. A few brief words of appreciation. Symbols that many hope will leave a more lasting emotional impact on the vets inside.
"And then 24 hours, 48 hours, next week, they can look out and they will remember that somebody recognized their service came out to the building to do it and maybe it means a little bit more," Gillen said.