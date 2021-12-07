MOHNTON, Pa. — Although 80 years have passed since one of the darkest days in American history, there are people working to prevent the history from fading away.
"It was the most dramatic, large-scale loss of lives in our history," said retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Bob Quinter.
The attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, in which more than 2,400 Americans were killed, changed the world forever, but as time goes on, its significance could wane for newer generations.
"When anything has passed for 80 years, that's significant," said state Rep. Mark Gillen, who serves as the president of the Berks Military History Museum in Mohnton.
Berks County's last known Pearl Harbor survivor, Navy Capt. Daniel Schroeder, died in January 2017. He was 96.
"It's left to us to carry that mantle, that message, that memorialization forward," said Gillen.
The Berks Military History Museum installed a new memorial plaque and laid a veterans' wreath to honor the men and women who were lost that day in Hawaii.
For veterans like Quinter, it should be a day forever engrained in our hearts.
"Pearl Harbor is another example of how those in the service will stand up and be counted when the time is right," said Quinter.