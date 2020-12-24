The era ends on Christmas Eve, the last time those sounds of shoppers searching for their treasures will be heard inside a Vanity Fair Outlet in Berks County.
"I think about growing up and Vanity Fair was just a part of the community. I mean you would always shop here," said Robin Driskill, of North Carolina.
Who would have predicted the economic epilogue would come amidst a pandemic, the lonely racks perused by masked shoppers.
"For what it's worth you gotta buy something, it's like the last day of the pool you always have to hop in," Driskill said.
The former retail giant may not hold as many clothes as it used to but it still holds a lot of history and nostalgia for those in the area and beyond.
Tourism officials, who remember when the region was marketed as the "Outlet Capital of the World," recall when those iconic red and blue buildings would draw bus loads of bargain hunting shoppers from around the region, often looking to buy in bulk.
"At one point especially in the 1990's when it was the peak of the outlet era we probably had two to three hundred or hundreds and hundreds at least of buses a week," said Crystal Seitz with the Pennsylvania Americana Region Visitors Bureau.
And so these shoppers bid their last goodbye on a day when all sales are final, and families move on.
"But it was really about family and about value and I think that's what's gonna really hurt the community is by Vanity Fair leaving," Driskill said.