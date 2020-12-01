VF Outlet West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. - Berks County is saying goodbye to another major employer.

The VF Outlet store in West Reading is closing on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, according to a statement from its owner, North Carolina-based Kontoor Brands.

The company said the closure is part of a "strategic evaluation."

"Unfortunately, this change does impact our valued employees and we are working with them on their transition away from VF Outlet," the statement said.

The company did not say how many employees will be affected.

The West Reading location is advertising discounts as part of an ongoing storewide liquidation sale.

