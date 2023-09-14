READING, Pa. - The Vice President of the United States will be making a visit to Berks County next week.

The White House confirmed that VP Kamala Harris will visit Reading Area Community College Tuesday, September 19 as part of her “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour.”

The Vice President will visit around a dozen schools across seven states to bring students together around the fight for reproductive rights, common sense gun safety laws, climate action, voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality and teaching America’s full history.

“This generation is critical to the urgent issues that are at stake right now for our future,” said Vice President Harris. “It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality. My message to students is clear: We are counting on you, we need you, you are everything.”

The tour will include visits to historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, community colleges, apprenticeship programs and state schools.

The Vice President will also urge attendees to register to vote and stay politically engaged.