Outside the Miller Center at Reading Area Community College, there is a digital sign about Vice President Kamala Harris' visit on Tuesday. The venue holds more than 500 people.

"It is exciting and positive, and the students are excited," said Susan Looney, RACC president. "And we are expecting a full house with overflow area," said Looney.

Looney said the college has been asked to make the event a "party feel." She tells us admission is closed.

"We were asked to submit names of individuals last Thursday. The majority of people coming are students, which is what they wanted," said Looney.

Over at Reading High School the National Anthem echoes through the band room. The band will be performing in front of Vice President Harris.

Band director Sarah Ifkowitz said they initially knew they were only going to be performing at RACC. She tells us she submitted a list of songs that could be played.

"One of my ninth graders held up a phone with an article about Kamala Harris coming to RACC, and he was like, 'Ms., is this for real?'" said Ifkowitz.

Senior Giliani Abraham said the news was a shocker.

"I'm just excited to see her, like be in front of her in her presence," said Abraham, who is in the Reading High School Band.

The Reading Red Knight Cheerleaders will also be participating.

"I'm actually very excited. It feels kind of surreal to be honest to be able to experience this moment as a senior in high school," said cheerleader Maicha Bowea.