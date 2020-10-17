BERN TWP., Pa. -- Hundreds of supporters of President Trump gathered at Reading Regional Airport Saturday to hear from Vice President Mike Pence.
It's the first time a sitting Vice President has come to Berks County since 2002 when Dick Cheney visited Wyomissing.
Pence touched on the last four years and the strides, he said, he and the President have made since 2016 -- from invigorating the economy, the administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and backing law enforcement.
"In a word, we made America great again," Pence told the audience.
Julia Luesner, a supporter of the Trump-Pence ticket, said "I'm both fiscally and socially conservative so I'm definitely committed to voting for President Trump. I like a lot of what he stands for."
Another person at the rally, Tom Blose, said: "We need to show support. We need to show that we're behind them 100 percent and that this is what America wants. We don't want a radical left, socialist country. That's not what America is founded on."
Nearby, Biden-Harris supporters took their message on the road with a caravan to the airport.
"If you are a woman, if you are a person of color, if you are someone in the LGBT community, if you are a business owner, Trump does not care about you," said Alex Spangler.
Democratic Reading Mayor Eddie Moran said in a statement, "The people of Reading won't fall for empty gestures like a last minute drop-in from Vice President Pence. Instead of containing the spread of COVID-19 and creating jobs in our region, the Trump-Pence Administration misled the American people about the severity of the pandemic."
Those in the caravan said a way to a better country is by turning Pennsylvania blue this November.
But those in favor of red simply don't agree. For the Pugh family, conservative values should be taught at a young age.
"As long as we keep showing them the right thing and what we feel is best, then that gives them an early start and it's something they're going to be aware of as they're growing up," Robert Pugh said.
It's those same American values, Pence said, that should drive voters to the polls.
"This is one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Please pray for America," Pence said to the audience.
Pence hosts another campaign rally in Harrisburg Monday. Both parties have planned stops across the commonwealth leading up to Election Day.