Virus Outbreak Pence

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to members of the media at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, as he leaves Washington for Utah ahead of the vice presidential debate schedule for Oct. 7.

 Jacquelyn Martin - staff, AP

BERN TWP., Pa. - Mike Pence is set to return to Berks County, this time as vice president.

The Trump campaign announced Tuesday that Pence will host a "Make America Great Again!" rally in Bern Township this weekend.

Vice President

Vice President Mike Pence arrives at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Thursday, October 01, 2020. The vice president spoke at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign event.

Air Force Two is set to touch down at the Reading Regional Airport on Saturday. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.; the doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

Those who are interested in attending can request up to two free tickets on the Trump campaign's website.

The campaign said all of those in attendance will be given a temperature check and a mask, which they will be instructed to wear. They will also have access to hand sanitizer.

Pence last visited Berks County during the 2016 campaign. He attended a private fundraiser in Wyomissing and made a surprise stop at the Peanut Bar on Penn Street in center city. At the time, Pence was Indiana's governor.

Donald Trump won both Berks County and Pennsylvania in the 2016 election. The campaign is hoping for a repeat of that success in 2020, with both Pence and the president frequently campaigning across the battleground state. The president will hold a rally near Johnstown later Tuesday.

