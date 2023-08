ALSACE TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner's office has identified the man killed when his motorcycle collided with a deer Friday morning in Alsace Township, Berks County.

The coroner's office said 42-year-old Dale L. Nowack Jr., of Exeter Township, was pronounced dead just before 8 a.m. Friday. Nowack's motorcycle collided with the deer on Friedsenburg Road.

According to the coroner's office, Nowack died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck and chest. His death was ruled an accident.