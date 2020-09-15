READING, Pa. - Viewer video shows a tense scene on the street below near Eighth and Franklin in Reading on Sunday morning.
Berks County detectives say that Reading police came in contact with a woman with a gun.
They told her to drop it, but she refused and pointed the gun at police, who fired back, striking her at least once.
“This is an open investigation and the district attorney (John Adams) has the case and is processing that now, so the part of the video that we saw was a really small snippet of that,” said Michelle Dech, executive director of the LGBT Center of Greater Reading.
Initially there was concern that officers did not have their body cameras, which the Reading Police Department recently received to help with investigations.
But DA Adams tells 69 News that they are reviewing police body camera video as well as witness video and surveillance camera footage.
“It’s sad that this even had to happen, obviously,” Dech said. “But it does give us an opportunity to really step up to the plate and make some changes.”
Additionally, the LGBT Center of Greater Reading held a vigil outside the hospital where the victim, a transgender woman, was in critical condition.
As many await more details in the ongoing investigation, the center says it’s launching a new initiative to offer free mental health treatment.
“Really, in our community as a whole, (the) COVID pandemic has really played a hard number on all of us,” Dech said. “And so people that maybe never even really experienced symptoms of depression and anxiety are now feeling that and seeing that through this time.”
The center is also in an active dialogue with many in Reading following the shooting.
“I spent all day yesterday (Monday) at City Hall, meeting with a lot of different representatives, the mayor (Eddie Moran), police department and others, and they know where we stand,” Dech said. “They’ve been helpful. They’ve been willing to provide what information they can.”