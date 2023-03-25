West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag, Police Chief Wayne Holben and Fire Chief Chad Mayor provide an update on the deadly explosion at R.M. Palmer Company.
Scroll down for comments if available
West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag, Police Chief Wayne Holben and Fire Chief Chad Mayor provide an update on the deadly explosion at R.M. Palmer Company.
Scroll down for comments if available
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.