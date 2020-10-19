BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A Berks County man and Marine Corps. veteran was honored on Sunday at a small celebration outside his Boyertown home.
Larry Reinert was badly hurt on the front lines of the Vietnam War.
He was nominated to receive a quilt from Quilts of Valor, an organization which donates patriotic quilts to veterans.
"I'm totally humbled," Reinert said. "I like to think of myself as a very private person with no experience on the camera, and I'm just overwhelmed."
"Our mission is to cover our veterans who are touched by war with comforting and healing quilts of valor," said group representative Jo Garvin.
Reinert was nominated by his friend Steve Postemski, who received his own quilt two years ago. He drove up from Myrtle Beach for the occasion.
"Six hundred miles to drive for this ceremony is nothing, I would do it any day of the week," said Postemski.